Students pack hundreds of Easter baskets for kids in Grand Rapids

St. Paul the Apostle students wrote more than 100 letters to local businesses asking for donations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Kids in Grand Rapids received Easter baskets this week, thanks to the hard work from students at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic school.

Students wrote letters to 150 businesses and put calls out to their friends and neighbors for donations.

Thursday, the students packaged 650 baskets to be distributed. Recipients include students at low-income area schools, Saint Francis Church and Closet of Hope, which serves 5 foster care facilities in Grand Rapids.

"At Christmas time, we have all these organizations that are reaching out. Easter is a huge deal and especially in the catholic church" says Kathy Swain, the Student Needs Specialist at St. Paul the Apostle. "We don't have the Easter egg hunts anymore because of Covid, and I feel it's important for kids to have these special things to look forward to."

The baskets are filled with plastic eggs and candy. One recipient will find a gold guardian angel coin inside their basket eggs, and win a hoverboard.

Swain says they are always looking for more volunteers and donations. If you would like to help you, you can call her office at 616-949-1690 or email her at kswain@spagr.org.

