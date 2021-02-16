Ash Wednesday will look different this year due to COVID-19

The Diocese said that ministers may sprinkle ashes over parishioners' heads, instead of tracing the cross on their foreheads, to maintain social distance.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Diocese of Grand Rapids said Ash Wednesday is going to look different this year due to COVID-19, especially in terms of seeing the ash crosses we're used to seeing.

Ash Wednesday is on Feb. 17 and marks the beginning of the six-week Lenten season leading up to Easter, April 4. Lent officially concludes on the evening of Holy Thursday on April 1.

The Diocese said that the call to Lenten observance remains unchanged, some outward signs will be altered in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, ministers that distribute ashes would speak to each recipient individually. However, this year, the presiding minister will address the entire assembly at once. The Diocese also said that in some parishes, the way that ashes are distributed will be based on the presiding minister's preference.

In America, blessed ashes are used to trace a cross on the forehead. The Diocese said that may still be done, but with caution. However, the Congregation for Divine Worship called for a contactless distribution, one commonly used in Rome and other countries already, the Diocese explained.

In this option, ministers may choose to distribute ashes by sprinkling them on the crown of the head.

Here is a full schedule of Ash Wednesday mass times provided by the Diocese.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.