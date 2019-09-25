ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department is looking into a case where horses may have been neglected in Rockford, Mich.

The department said it received the report from a citizen on Thursday, Sept. 19 and sent an animal control officer to the home.

"The officer determined there was adequate shelter, water and hay at the location," said Kent County Health Administrator Adam London."Our investigation on this particular report is ongoing but residents should be assured our animal control officer is aware of this situation and ensuring the welfare of the animals."

Through the Freedom of Information Act, we received a document from the Kent County Health department.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 the Kent County Animal Control along with an equine veterinarian were back at the property.

The vet took blood and stool samples from two thinnest horses. The outcome of those tests will determine if the two horses are suffering from an illness or if they're so thin because of a lack of feeding.

Photos of the animals have been surfacing online through social media.

The homeowner's neighbor Nicole Pierce, took these photos a couple of weeks ago and posted them on Facebook. The horses are visible from Pierce's property line.

She said two of the horses are retired therapy horses from a local therapy horse organization. She says the organization reached out to the homeowner to offer help in caring for the horses but she says the homeowner declined the assistance.

Pierce then contacted Kent County Animal Control to express her concern for the well-being of the horses.

Pierce said to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, "I want to see those horses get the proper care. This has never been about her not being able to care for the horses. It's about feeding them the right food and the right amount of food, consistently. I never wanted this to become a witch hunt. I just want to see those horses get help."

The Cannon Township Office said on Facebook that it was also aware of the issue and asked anyone who has information about neglected or abused animals to contact the Kent County Animal Control at 616-632-7300.

