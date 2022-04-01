Holland middle school welcomes therapy dog in-training

Macky promotes social and emotional learning in a healthy, positive, and meaningful way.

HOLLAND, Mich. — More schools across the country, including those right here at home, are choosing a new strategy to address mental health concerns in students: therapy dogs.

Macatawa Bay Middle School in Holland recently welcomed their very own therapy dog named Macky.

The 20-week old Golden Retriever-Great Pyrenees mix is a valued member of the counseling team at the school.

While he’s technically still in training, his presence is already making a big difference.

“I feel like Macky is just really helpful. Like, I just hug him, and all my worries just melt away," said Julia Koster, student at Macatawa Bay.

The school’s principal, Kristin Graham, says kids have a lot to deal with nowadays and school should be a respite for them. That’s where Macky comes in.

“Dogs like Macky increase the quality of our environment so that we can spend more time focusing on the learning," Graham said.

Before Macky came to the school, Koster turned to counselors when she was feeling uneasy, but now she gets to cuddle with Macky.

“I feel like the dogs always tell what you're feeling, even whenever I'm sad," Koster said.

Leann O'Shaughnessy, Macky’s handler, says his job is to promote social and emotional learning in a healthy, positive, and meaningful way.

“If there's a student who's having high anxiety or is struggling to get to class, maybe Macky can walk alongside that student and really encourage them to, you know, get to class," O'Shaughnessy said.

Macky is still very young. He's in training that includes basic obedience skills and socialization, but he already cares about everyone’s well-being at the school.

"I've had teachers email me and be like, 'Can I have some Macky time?'” O'Shaughnessy said.

For now, Macky is working with a select group of students like Koster until he can be fully certified as a therapy dog.

“As long as I can just kind of come down here most of the time and see Macky. He's going to be fully trained by next year so that everyone will be able to see him, and he probably won't have to take as many naps," Koster said.

It’ll be well worth the wait to have comfort and support from Macky when every day will be a good day at school.

Macky will be one in November of 2022 and that’s when he can get tested and fully certified as a therapy dog.

