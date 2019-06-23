GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Humane Society of West Michigan is turning 952 years old -- in dog years, that is.

On Sunday, HSWM celebrated their 136th birthday with a party at its facility, located at 3077 Wilson Drive NW.

There was games, music, cake, ice cream, and, of course, animals.

Proceeds from the event will go to purchasing critical resources, like food and medicine, for animals in the shelter's care.

“You only turn 136 once, so we figured why not celebrate with the community that has been so supportive of our organization,” said LaChaun Steverson, HSWM Board of Directors president. “In all seriousness, as an organization that is fully dependent on donations, we are extremely grateful for the continued generosity of our donors. While this is a fundraising event, it’s also a ‘fun-raising’ event that seeks to show our appreciation to the community.”

Attendees were encouraged to bring "birthday gifts" for the animals, including toys and food for cats, dogs and rabbits.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter