Kent Co. police announce K-9 retirement, replacement

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that one of their arson canines, Ritzey, will be retiring after nine years with the force.

Ritzey has served with her handler, Deputy Dale DeKorte. Over her nine years, she has worked over 250 fire scenes, the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

"10-year-old Ritzey will enjoy her retirement back at home by continually rolling in stuff that supposedly smells good to her, according to Deputy DeKorte," the post reads.

The same post also introduced her replacement: 2-year-old Goldador Cheffrey. Cheffrey recently graduated from Maine Specialty Canine Training with his handler Deputy Braxton Crowder.

Cheffrey will take over for Ritzey, offering quick detection to help the police and fire departments.

Ritzey's official retirement is Monday, May 16.

