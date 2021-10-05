Water off a duck's back: GRPD, GRFD rescue ducklings from storm drain

An officer fashioned a rescue tool out of a coffee can taped to a pole to scoop the ducklings to safety.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Grand Rapids Fire Department rescued ducklings from a storm drain Sunday afternoon.

Police posted on Facebook that the ducklings and their mother, dubbed "Mrs. Q Duckling", were all uninjured and safe after the rescue.

Officer Kaitlin Bernardo headed the operation, using a tool made of a pole and a coffee can to scoop the ducklings up to safety.

"Reason 101 cops drink coffee," Bernardo said about the tool.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.