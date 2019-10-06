MUSKEGON, Mich. — As kids are getting out of school, the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore is preparing to transition into its summer Re-Imagine Camp.

The free programs for Muskegon County youth are available at park sites and the main club sites. The programs run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and include breakfast and lunch.

The activities range from science experiments to kayaking and even kite boarding.

"it truly is like you are going to a summer camp, but you do get to go home at night so you kind of get the best of both worlds," said Dakota Crew of the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore. "You never get homesick, but you make those relationships and those friends that you will have for lifetime."

The summer programs start on June 24 and they are open to kids ages 6 to 18. Parents are asked to enroll students by contacting the Boys and Girls Club.

