HOLLAND, Mich. — Hundreds of people tuned in on Sunday night to watch the Oscars, many holding viewing parties to cheer on their favorites in each category. But in Holland, another type of Oscar party was held.

The watch party, hosted by David & Brook—a Zeeland-based advertising agency—was fundraising for The Ella Foundation, which provides support for those impacted by miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss.

The foundation held its first-ever Oscars for Ella event inside the At Home Realty office in Holland. The event featured a ballot raffle, prizes, food and drinks and party goers could participate in a ballot raffle.

"Infant loss is one of those things people don't like to talk about a lot, but it doesn't make it any less important," said Joshua Best, creative director and founder at David & Brook.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Winner's list and nominees

Proceeds of the event will go towards financial costs resulting from a loss, personalized memory baskets, care packages and more. The Ella Foundation recently started its bereavement gown process, which transforms wedding gowns into burial gowns.

The Ella Foundation was created in 2011 by Amy and Alex Mowery after the couple's first daughter Ella Marie was stillborn just days before her due date.

"We started it in her honor, but through this foundation over the years, we realize that it's so much bigger than our family or our daughters. There's really a need in our community for families just to know that they're not alone," Amy Mowrey said.

The couple lost another daughter, Allie Rae, when she was 18½ weeks gestation. The family has three other children, and they now help families around them find the support they need.

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf and 'Peanut Butter Falcon' co-star Zack Gottsagen present at 2020 Oscars

"This is really an event that's fun and light and gives adults a nice fun night out," Amy said. "Any opportunity that we can step out into the community, let them know what we do, why we do it, what's our heart behind it, it's just a perfect opportunity," Amy Mowrey said.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.