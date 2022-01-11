Arby's giving free vanilla shake with purchase of Diablo Dare sandwich — because it's that spicy

The sandwich, which has five sources of spice, comes with a free snack-size vanilla shake to help cool your mouth down between bites.

INDIANAPOLIS — We all know Arby's has the meats. Now's your chance to see if the fast food chain has the heat, too.

Arby's is releasing its Diablo Dare sandwiches from Jan. 10-Feb. 6 at participating locations nationwide, starting at $5.99.

And to spice things up, Arby's is including a free snack-size vanilla shake to help cool your mouth down between bites.

According to Arby's, the sandwich is made with 13-hour smoked brisket or crispy chicken, lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise, and five sources of spice: ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapeños, and Diablo BBQ sauce on a toasted red chipotle bun.

"This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart. Everyone in QSR [quick service restaurant] says they have a spicy option, but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast food claims of spicy," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing officer of Arby’s, in a news release. "We took that as a challenge by making sure all different types of spicy — the hot, the numbing, and the lingering — are combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle. Arby’s is setting a new standard of spice –when we say it, we mean it."

Beginning Jan. 18, fans can go on TikTok and use a branded effect filter to show their followers how much of the Diablo Dare sandwich they can eat before using the vanilla shake as relief. Follow along with the challenge through #ArbysDiabloDare.

