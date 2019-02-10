GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a brief hiatus, The New Forty Pearl will be opening on Friday.

The New Forty Pearl now has a full kitchen and offers the finest Michigan-made wines and spirits. They're offering dishes like oysters, shellfish, charcuterie, wagyu beef, salads, sandwiches and rice bowls.

The restaurant, located at 40 Pearl St. NW, has been reincarnated as an adventurous new restaurant with craft cocktails and an extensive food menu, according to a press release. To celebrate their re-opening, The New Forty Pearl will be featuring "Happier Hour" specials all day on Oct. 4, including "Buck a Shuck" oysters.

“We bring a unique experience to Grand Rapids that focuses on a high level of service and passion for food and wine that is unbound by our team’s endless talents," said Justin Dalenberg, managing partner of Forty Pearl and co-owner of Grand Haven Brewery and Distillery. "For those looking for craft cocktails we offer our award-winning spirits from Grand River Distillery and Three Chord, paired with our team of innovative mixologists from across the state."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Forty Pearl will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Happy hour will be from 3:40 to 5:40 p.m., Monday through Friday, and feature deals on shareable sangria pitchers and discounted carry-out bottles of wine and spirits.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.