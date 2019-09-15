GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Fricano's Pizza Tavern has been in business now for 70 years, and on Sunday, they wanted to celebrate with their loyal fans.

The business held a 70th-anniversary celebration at their original location in Grand Haven Sunday, and it was filled with free pizza and fun.

"Today's party is to say thank you to our loyal following of Fricano's customers," said Jeanne Meyer, manager at Fricano's. "We have just thousands and thousands of customers that continuously come back and see us, get pizza and enjoy every time they are here with us, and we just want to thank them."

Founded by Cosimo (Gus) Fricano in 1949, Fricano's is believed to be the first pizzeria in Michigan and in Grand Haven with the original thin crust pizza pie. The original restaurant started as an old boarding house in the late 1800s.

Fricano's was voted "Best Pizza in Michigan" in a 2011 Pure Michigan poll with 150,000 out of 300,000 total votes by Facebook and Twitter fans, and it has also been inducted into PMQ Pizza Magazine's National Pizza Hall of Fame.

Fricano's is located at 1400 Fulton St. in Grand Haven. They're open Monday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight.

