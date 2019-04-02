CHICAGO — On Monday, HopCat announced that it closed its Chicago location. The final day of business was Sunday, Feb. 3.

Company spokesman Joe Sondheim said the Chicago market is crowded and the bar's location in Lincoln Park saw other bars and restaurants close in recent months.

Sondheim said the closure is a disappointment, but Chicago was not the right market for HopCat. The Chicago location opened in 2016.

The Grand Rapids-based bar and restaurant has 16 locations now—seven of those are in Michigan. Plans are still on track for HopCat to open its latest location in Holland in April.

The company is looking for other opportunities in Michigan.

HopCat just celebrated its 11th anniversary on Jan. 19.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.