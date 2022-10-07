Pulaski Days attendees share good memories over the years during 50th anniversary

The annual week-long event continues this weekend with clubs open to the public and a parade Saturday, Oct. 8.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Pulaski Days is celebrating 50 years of Polish American Heritage in Grand Rapids.

"I used to go to a lot of Pulaski Days," said Nancy Kuzniar, a decades-long attendee. "I used to drink. Not anymore. Now it's the food and the comradery. Usually know a few people here."

Kuzniar says her father, Floyd Roys, helped start Pulaski Days with another club member many decades ago.

"He and a friend, they just decided, because, General Pulaski was a Polish war hero and they decided to do something to commemorate that," she said. "And it became this huge thing all over the city."

The polish heritage event celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

At 14 polish halls throughout Grand Rapids, people share food, music, and traditions.

The Pulaski Queen, Haley Kozal, who was crowned in June and who represents the Polish community, makes her way around all 14 locations on Friday.

"As someone who has had family immigrate from Poland to Grand Rapids directly, we lost a lot of culture and values and traditions throughout that transition so during Pulaski Days, we can reignite that passion for our culture," said Kozal.

Even though the event has changed quite a bit over the decades...

"Sometimes I helped with serving and my mom in the kitchen," said Kuzniar. "They used to make food from scratch. Now its a lot of frozen stuff, but still good. Still good."

One thing has stayed true; celebrating Polish pride and family-traditions.

"I tell my son all of the time that this is a part of your heritage. You have to represent that and make kids know to carry these traditions on," said Michelle Kershner, chairwoman of the event.

There will be a parade Saturday starting at 11 AM at John Ball Park as well as a Polka Mass on Sunday at 11:30 AM at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

14 clubs will be participating in this year's events:

American Legion Post 459 (658 Michigan Ave NE)

Knights of Columbus (1104 Muskegon NW)

Polish Falcons (957 W Fulton)

Polish National Aid Society – Jackson Street Hall (921 Jackson St NW)

Sacred Heart Benevolent Society Eastern Avenue Hall (506 Eastern Ave NE)

Sacred Heart Club – Kosciuszko Hall (935 Park St SW)

Saint Adalberts Aid Society – 5th Street Hall (701 5th Street NW)

Saint Casimir’s – 6th Street Hall (649 6th St NW)

Saint Isidores Aid Society – Diamond Hall, home of the Pulaski Days Monument and Pulaski Square (435 Diamond NE)

Saint Ladislaus Aid Society “Laddies Hall” (58 Lane Ave SW)

Saint Stanislaus – Little Hall (823 Michigan Ave NE)

Saints Peter & Paul Aid Society – Saint Georges (1513 Quarry NW)

Sons & Daughters Club (1057 Hamilton NW)

Vytautas Aid Society (1300 Hamilton Ave NW)

A full schedule with events, performing artists and more will be posted on the Pulaski Days website.

