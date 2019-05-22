GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A simple ingredient can really make for a delicious star of a dish! Chef Char visited us here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us three ways to wrap and roast asparagus and a delicious sauce to pair them with!

Chef Char's Roasted Asparagus 3 ways with Dijon dipping sauce.

Chef Char

Asparagus Wrapped and Roasted 3 Ways with Honey Dijon Dip:

Wrapped Asparagus Ingredients:

1 pound fresh, washed asparagus, trimmed off bottom inch

For prosciutto-wrapped asparagus:

1 (8 oz.) package prosciutto

For bacon-wrapped asparagus:

1 (16 oz.) package thick cut bacon

For pastry-wrapped asparagus:

1 (8 oz.) package puff pastry dough

1 egg + 1 Tablespoon water (for egg wash)

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. For prosciutto-wrapped asparagus: Wrap a slice of prosciutto around each spear. Roast for 7-10 minutes, until asparagus is tender and prosciutto is crisp. For bacon-wrapped asparagus: Wrap a slice of bacon around each spear. Roast for 15 minutes, until bacon is at desired crispness. For pastry-wrapped asparagus: Thaw puff pastry and roll with rolling pin, just enough to stretch dough a little longer. Cut dough into ½” wide strips, leaving the strips long enough to wrap around each spear of asparagus. Once asparagus is wrapped, coat dough with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Roast for 10 to 15 minutes, until pastry dough is lightly golden.

Honey Dijon Dip Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon white balsamic vinegar

3 Tablespoons mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Honey Dijon Directions:

Mix all ingredients together and use to dip roasted wrapped asparagus.

