Slows Bar BQ closing Downtown Market location this weekend

The Detroit-based barbeque restaurant will be closing its Grand Rapids location, saying they were never able to fully recover post-COVID.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular Detroit-based barbeque restaurant is closing its doors for good in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The Slows Bar BQ location in the Downtown Market says that the restaurant will close on Sunday, Oct. 8.

"Grand Rapids and West Michigan have been good to Slows Bar-B-Q. The Downtown Market has been an ideal location as we expanded our business in order to connect with fans across the state. Unfortunately, the business never fully recovered post-Covid," Slows wrote on their Facebook page Wednesday.

The restaurant says that they will still honor all booked catering events at the Downtown Market through the end of the year.

"The Downtown Market has been an ideal partner during these past eight years, and we appreciate their confidence in the work of the Slows team as well as the Market's investment in our business. We will also miss operating alongside so many talented merchants," Slows Facebook post added.

Slows says that they will work with the company's Metro Detroit team to help the Grand Rapids employees find other employment.

Slows has two other locations in the Detroit area in the city's Corktown and Midtown districts. It also operates a food truck and a concessions stand at Huntington Place in Detroit.

You can read their entire Facebook message here:

