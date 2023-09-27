Daughter, grandson of Brann's Steakhouse founder buy Wyoming location

The new owner-operators plan on keeping the restaurant unchanged to continue the Brann's family legacy.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Brann's Steakhouse & Grille location in Wyoming has been sold to family members of owner Tommy Brann. His daughter, Liz Brann-Stegehuis, and her son Sean Stegehuis recently became the new owner-operators.

Brann-Stegehuis' brother Tommy Brann owned and operated the restaurant for 52 years.

Brann-Stegehuis and Stegehuis plan on keeping the restaurant's menu and operations unchanged. The location's roughly 30 employees — some of whom have worked at Brann's for decades — will remain at the restaurant.

“Sean and I are absolutely thrilled to carry on the legacy of the Brann family, who wanted to make sure families could get a great meal at a great price when they went out to eat,” Brann-Stegehuis said. “Quality food at an affordable price is a hallmark of Brann’s, and we intend to continue that tradition and serve the same great meals that generations of people in our community have come to know and love."

Brann's Steakhouse, which is known for its steaks, burgers and sides, first opened in 1960. Seven other locations have opened across West Michigan since its founding, including the Wyoming location in 1971. Brann-Stegehuis and her siblings all worked at the restaurants.

Brann-Stegehuis said she's looking forward to continuing her family's legacy in West Michigan.

“This ownership transition allows the restaurant to stay in the family. It also gives my brother Tommy a break from the long hours that running a restaurant demands," she said. "Since the transition, he has been here multiple days a week and has helped us by offering insights and guidance.”

The family is now preparing a community celebration for Brann. Plans for that will be announced on social media.

Brann's Steakhouse & Grille is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

