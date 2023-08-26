Head back to school in style with this pop-up event from local small businesses

Kick-off the new school with new outfits, accessories and delicious treats.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many West Michigan students are back in school or will be headed back soon. Help them start the new school year in style with some fantastic deals at local small businesses.

Swing by Basic Bee, a boutique that specializes in trendy clothing, for 25% off with your school ID this weekend.

You will also find Static Flow Permanent Jewelry which offers high quality permanent jewelry that is custom fit and welded to you for lasting wear.

The store is located at 804 Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids.

