GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On Thursday evening, Nov. 15, family and friends gathered in a hospital lobby at Spectrum Health for not one, but two weddings.

In a purple ceremony, Rhonda White, 50, married the love of her life Brian Parkhouse. And, White's daughter Brieannah, 25, married her longtime boyfriend Jason Musser.

That night, White was both the bride and the mother of the bride. It was her dream to both get married and see her daughter get married.

The 50-year-old Ionia woman was diagnosed with a melanoma on Sept. 1. She was told it had spread to her brain. After starting treatment and undergoing surgery, White learned that the cancer had also spread to her liver and lungs.

White was put into hospice care as her health declined.

The wedding came together with the help of hospice volunteers in just 24 hours. They arranged for flowers, a wedding cake and live music.

Nearly everyone in attendance at the double wedding wore purple, White's favorite color.

More information can be found at the Spectrum Health HealthBeat.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM