Thousands of lunches were paid off at five school districts across Michigan thanks to Town & Country Group, an electrical contractor.

The company is based in Zeeland but also has locations in Ithaca and Midland. They paid off lunches at 41 schools at districts in Midland, Bullock Creek, Ithaca and two in West Michigan.

The two area districts were not named by Town & Country because of a confidentiality agreement, said Bethany Stover, the company's marketing manager. But they are in Kent and Ottawa counties.

“We love our schools, and if these donations ease the minds of even one student or one family, we’ve done a good job. It's our duty to support the communities that support us," said founder and president Ken Bing.

In all, Town & Country paid for 7,725 full priced lunches.

"We are dedicated to serving our communities, families, schools and students by helping alleviate any pain point or struggle. We heard about families and districts facing struggles with lunch deficits, and we felt it was our duty to help," the business said in a Facebook post.

School lunch debt has become a national focus in recent years, with individuals, organizations and businesses stepping up to pay off the debt accrued by students getting food. In November, an anti-lunch shaming bill passed the U.S. Senate.

