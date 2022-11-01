Holiday music has arrived on Grand Rapids radio

As soon as Halloween ended, the holiday spirit took over the Grand Rapids airwaves.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that October is in the rearview mirror, the sounds of sleigh bells and Mariah Carrey can now be heard everywhere you go.

Some consider Nov. 1 to be the official start to the holiday season and that includes one Grand Rapids radio station who has officially started playing Christmas music.

100.5 The River kicked off their 24/7 holiday music Tuesday morning with longtime morning DJ, Andy Rent. The station will be playing their mix of holiday music from now through the new year.

The River isn't the only place to hear Christmas music in Grand Rapids right now with the Christian radio station, WCSG, offering a 24/7 "Nonstop Noel" stream on their website. As the holiday gets closer, WCSG will likely also switch programming to primarily Christmas music as well.

And after one radio station flips to Christmas music, others are sure to follow. Expect Star 105.7 to start broadcasting their holiday mix in the coming days or weeks, as they usually begin in early November.

