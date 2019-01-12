GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many of us probably don't have our holiday shopping done yet, but you can get started on it with Michigan Awesome, a store celebrating state pride and hometown love.

Based in Holland, Michigan Awesome offers high-quality products to Michiganders in Michigan, across the country and around the world.

They have everything from apparel and home goods to drinkware and accessories like stickers and jewelry. Check out their website at michiganawesome.com and let your Michigander pride shine through!

