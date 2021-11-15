Nearly 40 restaurants, stores participating in Holland Open House Saturday

Visitors can shop for holiday presents, enjoy live music, meet Santa, pet reindeer and more!

HOLLAND, Michigan — With the holidays quickly approaching, downtown Holland will be hosting the annual Holiday Open House event this Saturday.

Visitors will stroll through the decorated streets of Holland, with nearly 40 businesses and restaurants participating to search for the perfect holiday gifts. Shops and restaurants will be offering free gift wrapping, refreshments, discounts and more.

“There will be something for everyone at the Holiday Open House; from the lights, the tree, the reindeer, decorated shops and specials, the event will certainly spark the holiday spirit,” said Ryan Vander Zwart, Partner at LVZ Financial Planning, which is sponsoring the event.

Decorations will include strings of lights, decorated trees and custom urn planters. Live musicians will perform along 8th Street and carolers will to entertain shoppers. There will also be an opportunity to taste roasted chestnuts, pet reindeer and meet Santa near the tree.

The Holiday Open House will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 in downtown Holland.

