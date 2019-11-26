GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Things are getting festive in Grand Rapids.

Early Tuesday morning, Rockford Construction, the City of Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Art Museum and other community partners came together to install the 41-foot Christmas tree in Rosa Parks Circle.

According to a release from Rockford Construction, it has taken crews months to prepare for the tree placement. It traveled over 100 miles from Manton, Mich. to Grand Rapids.

After the tree is settled, Rockford Construction says Buist Electric, Gelock Heavy Movers, and Shine Decorators beautify the tree.

The entire installation is handled on a volunteer and donation basis to help the city shine brighter during the holiday season.

The official tree lighting takes place on Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. There will be gingerbread cookies and hot chocolate, cultural booths, a Grand Rapids Fire Department fire engine or a Grand Rapids Police Department, ice skating performance by the WMU Synchronized Skating Teams. All the details about the annual event can be found here.

