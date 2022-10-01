Ada's signature holiday event returns this Friday

The popular holiday event is returning to Ada on Friday, Dec. 2.

ADA, Michigan — The Ada Business Association's signature event is making its return to downtown Ada later this week.

Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys takes place on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and promises fun for the entire family.

Kicking off the event at 5:30 p.m. is the annual Ada Bridge Lighting at the Ada Covered Bridge over the Thornapple River.

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy Santa's Village, trolley rides through Ada Village and family activities.

Dozens of local Ada businesses are hosting activities for the Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys event, including live music, hot cocoa, holiday crafts and more. Find a complete list of businesses participating in the event here.

Family photo opportunities are available at 7331 Bronson St. before and after the bridge lighting, it will be available until the end of the event.

The Winter Wonderland season in Ada will also kick off on Friday with a storefront window competition, holiday lights walk and the Festival of Trees in Legacy Park, which will last until Sunday, Jan. 1.

Trolley rides begin for the evening at 6 p.m. and will last until the event ends at 9 p.m.

Learn more about Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys, you can visit the Ada Business Association's website.

If you are interested in volunteering at the event, learn more about available positions and times here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.