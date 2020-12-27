Here is where you can drop off your Christmas trees in Kent County

The local government uses the leftover trees for mulch and other materials to help with park and recreational upkeep.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Christmas 2020 is officially over, and Christmas trees have officially accomplished their seasonal duties.

If you are trying to decide what to do with your real Christmas tree, you can always recycle it through your city or township, or a surrounding one. The local government uses the leftover trees for mulch and other materials to help with park and recreational upkeep.

If you have a fake Christmas tree, most public work officials advise to reuse it for the next few years or throw it away like regular trash.

Here is a quick guide to Christmas tree drop off locations for some of the bigger townships and cities in Kent County:

Alpine Township – Open drop-off hours starting Dec. 26

5255 Alpine Avenue NW, Comstock Park

Taking trees until third or fourth week in January

Cannon Township – Open hours between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8

Place trees in a large dumpster in the parking lot at Cannon Township offices

Grand Rapids – Starting Jan. 1 (7 a.m. — 7 p.m. Monday – Sunday)

Riverside Park (2001 Monroe Avenue NE, north entrance)

Huff Park (2286 Ball Avenue NE)

Jaycee-MacKay Park (2531 Kalamazoo Avenue SE)

Lincoln Park (231 Marion Avenue NW)

Grandville – Monday — Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Any time of the year)

The Public Works building, 4095 White Street

Kentwood – Dec. 26 — Jan. 31 ( 7:30 a.m. — 4 p.m.)

Kentwood Department of Public Works, 5068 Breton SE

Plainfield Charter Township – Dec. 26 - Jan. 30 ( Between sunrise and sunset)

Versluis park, 3650 Versluis Park NE

Walker – Between Dec. 26 and the third Saturday in January (Open hours)

Walker City Hall (4243 Remembrance Rd NW)

Walker Community Park (650 Cummings NW)

Walker Fire Station #3 (1470 Three Mile Rd NW)

Wyoming – Saturdays, Jan. 2 and Jan. 9, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wyoming Public Works Yard Waste Facility, 2660 Burlingame Avenue SW

Not all cities and townships have their own drop off locations.

For the full list, check here.

