GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Greenthumb's Rick Vuyst and Steve Zaggman share three red plants to buy in honor of February, the month that is known for the color red.

Anthurium

Vuyst said he wishes more people knew about this plant. "It's an incredible house plant and easy to grow," he said.

Aglaonema

Otherwise known as a Chinese Evergreen, Vuyst said the plant has great varieties of color.

Red roses

Vuyst said red roses aren't only sold throughout the month of February in honor of Valentine's Day, but millions are sold on an annual basis.

