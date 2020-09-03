GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Doing projects around the house can be extremely stressful, no matter what size project you are undertaking.

When it's a big project, with high costs, and a long timeline, you may start feeling overwhelmed. There is no need!

Leslie Hart-Davidson has some tips, even before you call a contractor. They include the things you contractor wishes you knew! She joined My West Michigan Monday with everything you need to know -- which are some of the things she shared in her new book, "Remodeling Your House without Killing Your Spouse."

Leslie said she's seen many relationships implode during her decade-long design career: fighting, name-calling, space-shaming, and even divorce instigated by design projects.

Leslie shares humorous stories from the battlefield to teach practical lessons of effective communication, realistic budgeting, design terminology, and decor personalization in her book. The homework and worksheets she includes are based on her “design is a democracy, not a dictatorship” philosophy and help to ensure remodels are proactively planned, meaningful, and most importantly, non-homicidal.

You can buy her book, Remodeling Your House without Killing Your Spouse online.

