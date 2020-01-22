WYOMING, Michigan — Two local employers made a big food donation a few weeks ago.

This is a picture of members of SpartanNash and Miller Poultry making a chicken donation at the Metro Family Fare in Wyoming. It's one of two donations totaling 16,600 pounds of chicken given to food banks around the state, including here on the West Side.

Locally, the food went to "Access of West Michigan," which then spread the donations to pantries and ministries all over. SpartanNash and Miller Poultry have been doing December chicken donations since 2008. They've given away more than 125,000 pounds of poultry in that time.

They're helping people and families eat. Few things are more important. SpartanNash and Miller Poultry get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more One Good Things that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.