One Good Thing: Bennett & Trash Man Kyle

A boy's love of garbage trucks led to an unlikely friendship.
Credit: Kalyn McCoy

WYOMING, Mich. — A young West Michigan boy's favorite day of the week is trash day.

That's because it's the day of the week when 2-year-old Bennett McCoy in Wyoming gets to see his friend, Kyle. Bennett has developed a love for - as he calls them - trash trucks. 

He's got trash truck pajamas. He was a trash man for Halloween last year. He loves to see them driving by. He would continually wave to their trash collector, Kyle... who eventually stopped mid-route to introduce himself to Bennett. They've become quick friends. 

Kyle will wave or jump out of the truck to see how Bennett is doing on a particular day. 

They recently exchanged a trash truck shirt and cookies with each other. One more nugget - when Bennett turned two, the birthday party was trash truck-themed. 

One Good Thing to trash man Kyle for taking the time to get to know and entertain a child on his route who - clearly - appreciates it.

