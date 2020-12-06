One Good Thing: "False" by Esteban Clark

An award-winning photo by a West Michigan student.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Art is powerful. It can do a lot of things, including hold up a mirror to society.

This photo is called "False," by Esteban Clark. He's a student at the Grand Rapids Public Museum High School. With it, he recently won the National Gold Key Award. It's the highest honor possible from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Esteban would have accepted the honor at Carnegie Hall in New York. But, COVID.

Esteban's teacher, Mike Saunders says of the photo "Esteban saw and understood that our culture is destroying our humanity by not recognizing the humanity of people of color."

Esteban, congratulation the photo and the award. You get today's One Good Thing.

