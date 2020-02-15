GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Community College students who don't have a lot of money will find it a little easier to buy their meals.

The college's Campus Dining is reducing the prices at the Raider Grill and Sneden Cafe. Destiny Swanson is the Campus Dining catering manager. In a release, she says, "We know it's difficult to concentrate on studies when students are worried about their next meal. This is a step we can take to help be a part of the solution."

Price rollbacks vary. Some examples they provide include 35 cents off chicken tenders (which also now include five strips instead of four). A buffalo chicken wrap drops by $1.25. And a cheese quesadilla goes from $4.50 to $3.00.

Another feature from Campus Dining includes "Random Act of Yum." Last semester, teams appeared with little warning and surprised students with fun snacks. They hope to continue that program. For helping kids afford to eat, you get today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit — someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live — email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

And remember the One Good Thing Facebook page where you can see more One Good Things that don't make it to air.

Yesterday's One Good Thing:

More One Good Thing on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.