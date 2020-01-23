MIDDLEVILLE, Michigan — A little boy saw that his classmates didn't have mittens. So, he did something about it. And he did it on his own birthday.

According to a post on the Thornapple Kellogg Schools website, McFall Elementary student Zak realized a lot of his friends didn't have mittens to wear outside in the snow. So, for his birthday - instead of bringing in cookies - he brought in new, knitted mittens which his mother made. Now, everyone in Mrs. Dahlberg's kindergarten class has a pair. Each classmate also got a card that says, "Friend... thank you for celebrating my birthday with me." Zak's mom, Theresa says, "He's got a big heart. He loves helping people."

Clearly, he does. Zak... happy birthday. You are amazing. You get today's One Good Thing.

