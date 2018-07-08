The Oakridge Public Schools Football team spent a little time recently learning a little about teamwork and more about simply being caring people.

This past weekend, some players and staff volunteered at Camp Sunshine. Camp Sunshine—if you didn't know—offers people 12 to 50 years old with mild to moderate cognitive impairments a safe, caring and inclusive summer camp experience.

The football team partnered with the camp-goers on obstacle courses that included tire swings, rope swings and low ropes. Head Coach, Cary Harger says, "It was really something to see everyone all working together to achieve their goal. Everyone worked as a team and put their trust in each other to have fun."

Football is great. But this was a life lesson I'm really happy those boys got to learn. The Oakridge Public Schools Football team get today's One Good Thing as does Camp Sunshine. Which, if you'd like to know more about, go to their WEBSITE.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

