This year's Relay for Life of Muskegon County had a special event honoring a special guest.

This is Riley. He's a first grader who's going through his second round of chemotherapy. At a "Coaches versus Cancer" awareness football game in Ravenna, he led the teams onto the field... and got his own jersey. In fact, players and cheerleaders were wearing special jerseys with the names of cancer survivors and those we've lost.

Also at the game, good were collected for Hope Lodge and delivered soon after.

Riley, we all have your back. The Relay for Life of Muskegon County "Coaches vs Cancer" game gets today's One Good Thing.

