GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Community College honored veterans and all current military service members, highlighting their importance not only to the college but to the region in a ceremony on Monday morning.

President Bill Pink spoke at the Dr. Juan R. Olivarez Student Plaza during the Veterans Day observance. Pink's wife, Lori, is retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve, and his son, Lance, serves with the U.S. Marines.

"We are honored to highlight the proud veterans on our campus and the family members who support them," Pink said. "This observance is to pay tribute to their service. It's also a reminder for us to serve our students who are veterans, empowering them for personal and academic success."

Those who attended the ceremony received a flag to place around GRCC's Veterans Memorial and were invited to lunch in the Main Building.

