GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Dillon! Dillon is a 3-year-old Australian Shepherd mix who's extremely sweet and just wants to be as close as possible to you... oh and he loves belly scratches!

Meet Rascal! An 18-year-old cat who's looking for a home to spend his golden years.

Rascal is a 18-year-old cat who doesn't want you to count him out because of his age! He's looking for a quiet and relaxing home to spend his golden age with.

MOD Pizza Fundraiser

MOD Pizza on Alpine is hosting an event benefiting Humane Society of West Michigan on Sunday. The event goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 20 percent of your bill will go to HSWM.

Howl N Boo Kids' Night Out

This night of spooky fun is happening at Humane Society of West Michigan on Friday, Oct. 10. Kids will get to enjoy yummy pizza as well as a movie, trick or treating and a haunted trail! The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 pm. Registration is $25, you can sign up right now by emailing Ashley at adahl@hswestmi.org

Bark in the Dark

Bark in the Dark 2019 is a dog-friendly night of fun that includes a glow-in-the-dark 5K and 1 mile fun run, dog costume contest and food trucks. Tickets are available here.

If you aren't able to attend but still want to support the cause, you can become a Virtual Fundraiser. You can help raise money for HSWM while also earning exclusive Bark in the Dark merchandise!

