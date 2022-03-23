Why training your puppy is so important

Training is an essential part of owning a dog that can begin at any age, but starting early can set your dog up for success.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's National Puppy Day! We love pets of all ages here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Training is an essential part of owning a dog that can begin at any age, but starting early can set your dog up for success.

We put Meteorologist Samantha Jacques's 5-month-old puppy Willow to the test at "A Pleasant Dog" in Grand Rapids.

The training facility has puppy classes starting in April. Hurry to sign up because spots will fill up quickly.

National Puppy Day is a great opportunity to adopt a dog because shelters and rescues have the highest intake of dogs around summertime.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.