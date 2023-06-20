More than 220 pets rescued from Midwest puppy mill, 80 headed to Grand Rapids

The Bissell Pet Foundation is helping fund the rescue. The dogs are now being cared for at a facility in Missouri, awaiting transport to their new home states.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of dogs are on their way across the country after authorities helped shut down a puppy mill in the Midwest — a large amount of which will be coming to Grand Rapids.

Due to the sensitivity of this dog rescue, the Bissell Pet Foundation, who is helping relocate these animals, won't disclose exactly where the puppy mill was. All dogs are being cared for in Missouri.

Eighty of these 225 dogs will be flying into Grand Rapids on Friday, the others will be flown to shelters in Wisconsin, New York and Connecticut.

🚨 HAPPENING NOW! 🚨 BISSELL Pet Foundation's Animal Incident Management team and other animal welfare experts are on the... Posted by BISSELL Pet Foundation on Monday, June 19, 2023

Half of the dogs being relocated were rescued from a puppy mill and surrendered by a commercial breeder.

Brittany Schlacter with the Bissell Pet Foundation said these dogs did not have the best care before being rescued.

"Puppy mill dogs are typically animals that have been neglected, they come from overcrowded situations where they don't get a lot of human or either other dogs socialization," said Schlacter.

As this is a large scale operation, the Bissell Pet Foundation and the National Mill Dog Rescue are accepting donations. Click here to learn more on how you can help.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.