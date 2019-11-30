ROCKFORD, Mich. — Jade is a beauty boutique located in Rockford. The shop has various different beauty items including tops, dresses, handbags and jewelry, but their goods don't stop there. The shop also carries various home items like signs and candles and small gifts that would be perfect for that special someone!

Jade is located in a 100-year-old building alongside the Rogue River and for more than 10 years, Jade's founder has infused fashion trends from New York and Los Angeles.

Jade has won awards including Top Women-Owned Business in West Michigan and Best Boutique by On the Town.

Jade is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You can visit Jade's website here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

