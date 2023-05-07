DNR: Fourth of July brings large crowds to state parks

The DNR estimates between 6,000 to 7,000 people visited Grand Haven State Park during the day, which is a 50-acre park.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it saw packed state parks across Michigan for people celebrating Independence Day.

Olson says people were able to reserve camping and lodging up to six months in advance at parks with campgrounds such as Holland State Park, Grand Haven State Park, Warren Dunes, Ludington State Park and Van Buren State Park.

"We were over 95% occupied," said Ron Olson, Chief or Parks and Recreation with the DNR.

Olson said many of the state parks were full, in addition to people that came for the day.

"Now, not so much. On Saturday and Sunday, because there was rain and other things that went on, but as a weekend, the number of people coming out were pretty strong," Olson said.

Olson said at Holland State Park, the day-use areas frequently closed about 10 a.m. Warren Dunes, which is rarely ever closed, also temporarily shut down for visitors Tuesday afternoon.

"So, this was, I would say in my experience, is one of the more heavily used weekend on a Fourth of July or holiday that this many places were all temporarily closed because we exceeded capacity," Olson said.

Police in Grand Haven had to close the pier around 5 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report that someone brandished a firearm, but that went unfounded.

The DNR is reminding people not to jump off the piers which is prohibited by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Olson said the water near the pier is extremely dangerous because of the strong currents.

"We've had some people get in big trouble there at times," he said.

Olson also wants to remind people about the flag system at all state parks.

Green = low hazard: Calm conditions. Enter the water, but exercise caution.

Yellow = medium hazard: Moderate surf and/or currents. Watch for dangerous currents and high waves.

Red = high hazard: High surf and/or strong currents. It's recommended that you stay on the beach.

Double red flags- water access closed- Do not enter the water, dangerous conditions. New law that prohibits water access in effect.

