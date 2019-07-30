The Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is known for it's beauty. Both the plants and sculptures there are testaments to the arts. On Tuesday, the curator of Arts Education, Amber Oudsema is sharing some of her knowledge with visitors.

At 6 p.m., Oudsema will begin leading a Summer Sculpture Walk. The 90-minute walk is included in admission to the park and will highlight examples of Modern and Contemporary sculptures.

If you want to participate, gather just outside the Indoor Sculpture Galleries and be ready to walk or stand for 90 minutes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.