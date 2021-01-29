Sleeping through COVID| Disorders increase amid pandemic

Increase in sleep disorders during the pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've been feeling tired lately then you're not alone. A new study by Retail Me Not found that nearly 38% of Grand Rapidians are sleep deprived and yes COVID is partly to blame for that.

Dr. Kathi Wilson with The Center for Sleep and TMJ in Grand Rapids. She says she's definitely seen an increase in patients since the start of the pandemic.

Many have tried melatonin to self treat their sleep problems which has lead to an a nearly 43% increase in sales in the last year.

But Dr. Wilson says while melatonin is a good option there is a very specific way it must be taken in order to work.

HOW TO TAKE MELATONIN

Take melatonin 15 minutes before bedtime. Taking is sooner or after you've gone to bed and woken up may cause you to feel groggy in the morning

Start with a small dose and increase slowly if needed. You don’t need a big amount of melatonin to see any benefit

