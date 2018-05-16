GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - You are what you eat! You've likely heard that old saying at some point in your life and researchers say there is more truth to it than you like to believe.

The food we eat has a direct effect on our mental health. Choose the wrong meal to start the day and you might feel like you're fighting an uphill battle at school or work.

Nearly two-thirds of those who do not report daily mental health problems eat;

Traditional” diets, like the Mediterranean diets, have shown a 25% to 35% lower risk of depression.

High in vegetables, fruits, unprocessed grains, and fish and seafood, and to contain only modest amounts of lean meats and dairy.

Traditional diets include unprocessed foods that are fermented and therefore act as natural probiotics.

Probiotics are good bacteria that influence what your gut digests and absorbs, which can affect the degree of inflammation throughout your body, as well as your mood and energy level.

Examples: fermented foods like kimchi, miso, sauerkraut, pickles, or kombucha

Those who report some level of mental health problems are more likely to eat;

Western diets, typically high in refined, processed foods and sugars.

Processed foods- chips, shelf-stable foods

High sugar foods. – soda, candy

They are absorbed quickly causing an initial ‘high’/surge of energy that soon wears off leaving you tired and ‘low’.They promote inflammation and oxidative stress. Multiple studies have found a correlation between a diet high in refined sugars and impaired brain function, and worsening symptoms of mood disorders, such as depression.

