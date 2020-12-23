West Michigan doctor leaves rehab center after months-long battle with COVID-19

Dr. Finkbeiner is a family practice doctor, working with COVID-19 patients. He began experiencing symptoms in September, spent 47 days in the ICU, 1 month in rehab.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Channing Finkbeiner spent 47 days in the ICU at Mercy Health Saint Mary's for COVID-19. 37 of those days were on a ventilator. After those tough times, and a month in rehabilitation at Mary Free Bed, he's headed home in time for Christmas.

"I can’t believe how big my youngest kid has gotten in the last three months," said Finkbeiner. "It’ll be fun to spend some time with them the next few days. We’ll be able to hang out a bit, so I’m thrilled."

Finkbeiner is a 47-year-old family practice doctor who had been volunteering to care for COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic. He began feeling symptoms in late September, and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Mercy Health on Oct. 9.

"We spent a lot of time praying and hoping that God's plan would be the same as ours," said Laura Finkbeiner, his wife.

He said he does not remember much from being in the hospital, except waking up after five months with a tracheostomy tube, not able to speak or move much. His wife said he was on the ventilator for 5 weeks, and it took days for him to become alert alter getting off sedation.

Then, Finkbeiner was transferred to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center, where he spent a month working with their staff. He said when he arrived, he could not even sit up. Now, although weak, he's walking and laughing once again.

"It certainly gives you a different perspective to taking care of patients," said Finkbeiner. "I can relate more to what they go though."

He now hopes people take the virus seriously over this holiday. He urged mask wearing and social distancing, and plans to get the vaccine when he is able.

"We don’t know who is going to have a small cold for a couple days, or be asymptomatic," said Finkbeiner, "Versus people like myself, who end up in the ICU and ventilator. There’s no rhyme or reason for that."

He said this experience has put a lot of life into perspective, and he is appreciating the small things. He will be celebrating the holidays with his wife and two sons.

