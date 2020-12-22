Whitmer partners with Michigan restaurants to allow SNAP benefits for meals and liquor buyback program

The liquor buyback program is similar to the one administered earlier this year.

MICHIGAN, USA — Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that her administration will implement another liquor buyback program and work with restaurants to allow SNAP benefits for prepared meals.

According to a release from Whitmer's office, the meal program will give eligible food assistance recipients the opportunity to use their benefits to purchase restaurant meals.

Restaurants interested in partnering with the state in this program are asked to visit the State of Michigan Department of Human Services website.

The liquor buyback program is similar to the one administered earlier this year. Already in 2020, The Michigan Liquor Control Commission bought back almost $3.4 million in spirits from 673 licensees.

The administration also announced another $2 million for the Eviction Diversion Program. The program is made to help people facing eviction amid the ongoing pandemic.

“As we head into another Michigan winter, I’ll continue to do everything I can to support our families and small businesses,” said Governor Whitmer. “These actions will ensure that families have the support they need to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads this winter."

Whitmer's announcement comes one day after the Michigan Legislature passed her stimulus plan, which includes $55 million to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.