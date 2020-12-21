Pure Michigan launches new winter recreation ad

Pure Michigan debuts a new advertisement, Still Pure, to showcase winter activities and promote safe travel.

MICHIGAN, USA — To mark the first day of winter, Pure Michigan has returned to debut its newest advertisement, Still Pure, a celebration of cold-weather recreation and a reminder to travel with COVID safety in mind.

The ad will air over the airwaves, online and on social media through February 2021 in markets across the state and regions including Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Minneapolis, Detroit, Grand Rapids and Traverse City.

In addition, the Pure Michigan Winter homepage has links to information and ideas for planning purposes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed her excitement at the return of the campaign. “This year it’s more important than ever for people to travel local with proper precautions and support Michigan’s tourism and hospitality businesses, including restaurants, ski resorts and retailers," she said. "Remember, Michigander: wear a mask, practice safe social distancing, and wash your hands frequently. We will get through this together.”

Still Pure marks the first ad aired by Pure Michigan following the return of the campaign. In the state budget for FY2021, Whitmer signed nearly $1.2M for winter advertising starting Jan. 1, 2021.

“Michigan is tied with New York for the most ski areas in the country and we have been busy working collectively on plans to open safely for the season. Travel Michigan's winter campaign has been a real boost in years past, reaching travelers from surrounding states and beyond," said Michigan Snowsports Industries Association President Mickey MacWilliams. "Many lodging properties across Michigan have faced an extremely tough year. Having the Pure Michigan campaign kick in now, just as the ski season begins, is such a welcomed relief for our industry.”

Winter tourism generates high revenues for the state of Michigan. In 2019, winter recreation alone generated $3.3 billion, according to TravelUSA.

“Michigan was made for winter,” said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “This campaign is designed to encourage travelers to safely get out and have a snow day, learn a new sport, and support the travel industry.”

Pure Michigan has begun its plans for the spring and summer campaigns set to air in March. They expect to see high demand for outdoor activities following long months indoors and will continue to stress the importance of doing so safely.

