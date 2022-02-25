AG Nessel warns Michiganders about gas gouging

Any unfair practices related to gas gouging should be reported to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Team.

MICHIGAN, USA — Attorney General Dana Nessel released a consumer protection video Friday warning Michiganders of gas gouging, describing the difference between regular price fluctuation and illegal price gouging.

“These days, price swings of 30 or 40 cents per gallon aren’t unusual, but when a gas station charges a price way above the price at similar stations, that could be gas gouging,” Nessel says in the video. “Michigan gas stations sell the correct quality and quantity of gas most of the time, but when a station does try to illegally take advantage of drivers, my office is here to stop them.”

This consumer warning comes a day after gas prices began to soar in the U.S. as Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. At the pump, GasBuddy says prices surged 16 cents.

In December, Nessel partnered with with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell to compile gas pump resources for Michiganders to reference. The website includes information on credit card skimming, gas quality and more.

Any unfair gas pricing practices should be reported to the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Team by visiting their website or by calling 877-765-8388.

To see the full library of Nessel's consumer alerts, click here.

