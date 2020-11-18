20 Monroe and The B.O.B. listed on commercial real estate site

20 Monroe Live is being offered for $16.5 million and The B.O.B. for $15.5 million.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two major downtown Grand Rapids venues have been listed on a commercial real estate website.

20 Monroe Live and The B.O.B. both owned by the Gilmore Collection, are up for sale. Pure Real Estate Brokerage is listed as the firm in the dealings.

According to the listings online, 20 Monroe Live is being offered for $16.5 million and The B.O.B. for $15.5 million, but both listings say the venues can be purchased together as a “package deal.”

Greg Gilmore, CEO of the Gilmore Collection, confirmed Wednesday that both properties were for sale, but that the businesses would remain intact.

"In 1996, The B.O.B was one of the catalysts in developing and creating the downtown entertainment district," Gilmore said in a statement. "Its plan to sell its real estate, not its business, will leave it with the resources to focus on protecting and growing its business and navigating through COVID so it remains a leader in the downtown entertainment district."

20 Monroe Live opened in early 2017. The listing online says any purchase comes with the existing lease with LiveNation. The B.O.B. is a collection of restaurants and clubs in a historic 1903 building.

