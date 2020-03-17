DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union wants Detroit's three automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus.

But union President Rory Gamble says in an email to members obtained by The Associated Press that the companies were not willing to shut factories down.

AP

Gamble says the union gave Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler two days to put together plans to safeguard workers. That period ends Tuesday afternoon.

The companies and union will meet this evening to discuss the safety measures. But Gamble says if the union isn't satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members.

You can read Gamble's statement here.

